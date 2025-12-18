Farhan Saeed celebrates love with new song on 9th anniversary with Urwa Hocane

Farhan Saeed and actor Urwa Hocane on their wedding. — Instagram@farhan_saeed

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed and actor Urwa Hocane recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary yesterday, and they did so in a way that felt deeply personal and full of emotion.

The "Sajni" singer chose to mark the day by releasing his new song, "Manzar", a heartfelt dedication to what he lovingly calls "the love of his life".

"Happy 9th anniversary to the love of my life. Grateful to Allah for you, always. I look forward to every day I get to spend with you, for the rest of my life. I dedicate MANZAR to you — you were the only thought in my heart while recording it. Sharing the best day of my life with the world, with you at the center of it all," Farhan wrote in an adorable note to Urwa.

While artists often dedicate their work to their partners, "Manzar" stands out for a simple yet touching reason. The music video features real moments from Farhan and Urwa’s own wedding celebrations — a glamorous celebrity union that once had fans completely obsessed and remains unforgettable even today.

Through these visuals, the couple quietly revisits some of the most meaningful memories of their journey together, sharing them in a way that feels intimate and genuine rather than staged.



A romantic track featuring the iconic Sabri Sisters, "Manzar" speaks of love, companionship, and two people finding their way to each other. The song carries an emotional depth that lingers, leaving listeners with goosebumps.



Once regarded as one of the most adored celebrity pairs of the late 2010s, the video instantly takes fans down memory lane, bringing back a wave of nostalgia.

Responding to the post, the "Musk" actor commented in an equally emotional way.

"I am crying! Grateful beyond words to have found you in this lifetime ! I love you so much FS!," Urwa wrote in the comments section.



Farhan and Urwa got married in 2016, the same year they appeared opposite each other in the widely praised drama "Udaari", which addressed child abuse and earned widespread praise.

Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, with audiences particularly praising Urwa’s performance.

Like many real-life partnerships, their relationship also faced challenges, leading to a brief separation that the two handled with grace, choosing privacy and mutual dignity over public discourse.

The pair later found their way back to each other quietly, with reconciliation becoming evident around the time of their film "Tich Button", co-produced by Urwa, in 2022.

Their first appearance together following separation came in early 2021, when they attended an event related to the film while keeping a noticeable distance.

However, the anticipation was put to rest when the two shared a festive Eid picture in April 2023, subtly confirming their reunion.

Not long after, the couple entered a beautiful new phase of life with the arrival of their daughter, Jahan Ara, in 2024. This was the time when the "Suno Chanda" actor "found his music back", as he shared in a couple of recent conversations.

In recent interviews conducted in early 2025, Farhan and Urwa reflected openly on their journey, revealing how they navigated difficult times with respect and restraint, never speaking negatively about one another.

They reflected on how that respect ultimately brought them back together, stronger, more grounded, and now united not just as partners, but as parents too.