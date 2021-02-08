Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak Army becomes first foreign military to receive coronavirus vaccine donation from China

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

  • ISPR says army to contribute vaccine in national vaccine drive
  • ISPR says contribution done under 'Pakistan Armed Forces' traditional spirit of nation comes first, always and every time' 
  • Vaccines will be administered to the front line healthcare workers across Pakistan, says military's media wing 

The Pakistan Army became the world's first foreign military on Monday to receive a coronavirus vaccine donation from the Chinese military, but decided to donate it to the national vaccine drive, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"People’s Liberation Army (PLA), People’s Republic of China has donated COVID-19 vaccine for Pakistan Armed Forces," said the ISPS in a statement.

The ISPR said that the army will not keep the vaccine for themselves, but instead contribute to the national vaccine drive.

Read more: Sindh reports sweeping irregularities in dispensing China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19

The ISPR said that the contribution was done to keep with the "Pakistan Armed Forces' traditional spirit of nation comes first, always and every time". 

The military's media wing said that the vaccines will be administered to front line healthcare workers across Pakistan "who are real heroes fighting against the pandemic and saving precious lives". 

"Pakistan’s Armed forces extend their deepest gratitude to PLA and People’s Republic of China for this magnanimous donation during testing times," the statement read.

Read more: PM Imran Khan kicks off coronavirus vaccination drive in Pakistan

This is Pakistan's second consignment of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Last week, The News had reported that close to half a million doses of the vaccine will be brought to Pakistan via a special flight of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.

Pakistan has already received 500,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine, which is being used to inoculate frontline healthcare workers in the country. So far, over 12,000 frontline healthcare workers have already been vaccinated.

Health authorities in Pakistan had earlier confirmed that the country will get 6 to 7 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 vaccine by the end of the current month, which would be used to inoculate the remaining healthcare workers as well as people above 65 years of age.

Read more: 'No major reaction from coronavirus vaccine,' says Karachi health official

Due to lack of data, the Chinese vaccine is not recommended for people above 60 years of age.

Health authorities had said that through the COVAX facility Pakistan was expected to get at least 17 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, while it is also hopeful of getting a few hundred thousand doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine “BNT162b2” in donation, for which Ultra Cold Chain (UCC) equipment is also being acquired.

Pakistan has so far granted emergency use authorisation for three vaccines — Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V developed by Russia — but so far only China’s Sinopharm vaccine has managed to reach the country. 

More From Pakistan:

Do not drag Pakistan Army into politics: DG ISPR

Do not drag Pakistan Army into politics: DG ISPR
Islamabad lawyers storm IHC building to protest CDA's demolition of chambers

Islamabad lawyers storm IHC building to protest CDA's demolition of chambers

Search operation on K2 for Ali Sadpara, other mountaineers enters third day

Search operation on K2 for Ali Sadpara, other mountaineers enters third day
US scholar wants Pakistan to play its role again in restarting Afghan peace talks

US scholar wants Pakistan to play its role again in restarting Afghan peace talks
Terror suspect killed, five others arrested in clash with CTD in Karachi

Terror suspect killed, five others arrested in clash with CTD in Karachi
PTI seeks judicial commission on land issues following demolition of Haleem Adil Sheikh's farmhouse

PTI seeks judicial commission on land issues following demolition of Haleem Adil Sheikh's farmhouse

Sindh reports sweeping irregularities in dispensing China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19

Sindh reports sweeping irregularities in dispensing China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19
VIPs getting COVID vaccines: PML-N’s Zubair distances himself from scandal

VIPs getting COVID vaccines: PML-N’s Zubair distances himself from scandal
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12,000-mark

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12,000-mark
Government land in Islamabad recovered after 16 years in anti-encroachment drive

Government land in Islamabad recovered after 16 years in anti-encroachment drive
Senate polls: PML-N, PPP promoting horse-trading by insisting on secret ballot, says Qureshi

Senate polls: PML-N, PPP promoting horse-trading by insisting on secret ballot, says Qureshi
PDM will demand fresh elections in long march: Fazlur Rehman

PDM will demand fresh elections in long march: Fazlur Rehman

Latest

view all