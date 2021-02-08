Even sky is not the limit for us: Babar Azam vows after Pakistan whitewash South Africa

Pakistan cricket team pose for the camera after whitewashing South Africa today. Photo: Babar Azam Twitter account

Pakistan whitewash South Africa 2-0

Pakistan record first Test series victory over South Africa at home after 18 years

Mohammad Rizwan bags Player of the Series award while Hasan Ali wins Player of the match award



RAWALPINDI: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Monday promised that the national squad will continue to work its magic in future games as well, saying that "even sky is not the limit for us".

February 8 will always be a special date for Pakistan cricket fans as the green shirts whitewashed South Africa by beating them in the second Test match. A Test series victory over the Proteas came after 18 years for Pakistan, who last defeated South Africa at home in 2003.

Pakistan had earlier won the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets. Elated at the victory, skipper Babar Azam took to Twitter to praise the never-say-die attitude of his outfit.

"What makes me absolutely proud of my pack is their never say die attitude. More power to you @iMRizwanPak, @RealHa55an, @iFaheemAshraf, and @iShaheenAfridi. Even sky is not the limit for us, in sha Allah. Special shout out to @OfficialCSA - well fought. #PAKvSA #PakistanZindabad," he tweeted.

Pakistani right-arm pacer Hasan Ali remained the pick of the bowlers of this Test match, finishing with impressive figures of 5-60 to record his best match figures of 11-114 and help dismiss South Africa -- who were set a daunting 370 to chase -- for 274 before the tea break.

Hasan’s new-ball partner Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with 4-51, while spinner Yasir Shah took the last wicket to spark jubilation among the Pakistan players.

Opener Aiden Markram scored a fighting 108 and Temba Bavuma 61.

They put on a 106-run stand for the fourth wicket to give Pakistan a scare before the hosts took the game away from the Proteas.