Pak vs SA: Pakistan move up on ICC Test Team Rankings

Pakistan´s Hasan Ali (2R) celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa´s George Linde (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 8, 2021. -AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team regained its place among top 5 Test teams of the world with a 2-0 series win against South Africa.

Pakistan earned 8 rating points after beating Proteas in Karachi and Rawalpindi to jump to 5th position in the ICC Test Team Rankings.

The hosts were at the 7th position in the charts before the start of series while South Africa was at 5th.

This is the first time since January 2017 that Pakistan team has ranked among top 5 Test teams in the ICC ranking.

New Zealand is currently at the top while India is at 2nd place followed by Australia and England at 3rd and 4th respectively.

Earlier, Pakistan won its first series against South Africa since 2003 with a 95-run victory in the second Test on the fifth and final day in Rawalpindi.

Set 370-run to win South Africa were bowled out for 274 with Pakistan medium pacer Hasan Ali taking 5-60 -- recording his best match figures of 10-114.

Opener Aiden Markram scored a fighting 108 and Temba Bavuma 61.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi.