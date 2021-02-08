After NA ruckus, three members served show-cause notices: sources

Image of the National Assembly for representation only. Photo: File

NA speaker Asad Qaisar issues show-cause notices to three NA members for involvement in ruckus during a parliamentary session on Feb 4, per sources

Notices were issued to PPP's Naveed Qamar, PML-N's Hamid Hameed, and PTI's Attaullah Khan, sources say

Last week, Qaiser had warned of "strict action" against anyone found involved in the 'unpleasant incident'

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday issued show-cause notices to three members regarding their involvement in the "unpleasant incident" that took place during parliamentary proceedings on February 4.

According to sources, the show-cause notices have been served to PPP's Naveed Qamar, PML-N's Hamid Hameed, and PTI's Attaullah Khan.

In the show-cause notice, the speaker asked the said members to explain their conduct during the February 4 parliamentary session, sources said.

Per the notice, if the members fail to provide a satisfactory response in relation to their behaviour, strict action would be taken against them.

According to sources, PPP's Naveed Qamar was served the show-cause notice after a video of him surfaced in which he could be seen throwing a microphone at the deputy speaker.

Last week, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had warned of "strict action" against anyone found involved in the ruckus that occurred during the session.

"The unpleasant incident which took place in the NA on last day is highly condemnable," he had written on Twitter. "I've called a meeting on Monday, February 8, wherein the record of the proceedings will be examined to [probe] the matter. Strict action can be taken against members who were involved in that incident," he added.

Qaiser went on to say that as a "custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, I have to maintain the order and to regulate the proceedings of the House in accordance with parliamentary practices, rules of procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007".

He said that every parliamentarian, regardless of the party they belong to, is "under obligation to obey the rules of the National Assembly and maintain the decorum of the House" so its sanctity and prestige can be preserved.

The incident

The Parliament descended into on February 4, 2021, with both the Opposition and treasury benches brawling with each other.

According to a report by The News, over a dozen security staff members had to form a protective circle around the dais of the speaker to guard Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing the proceedings.

The Opposition members, armed with anti-government placards, had gathered in front of the chair to protest.

"The placards were inscribed with slogans against raise in electricity tariff, price-hike and accusing the government of corruption and a compromise on the Kashmir cause. The opposition members shouted ‘Go Imran Go’ and ‘Atta Mehnga Roti Mehngi’ and continued whistling until the end of the proceedings," read the report.

Read more: National Assembly turns into a fish market as MNAs shove each other, chant slogans

It also said that the microphone in use by the deputy speaker was "removed by PPP parliamentarians" for a while and, in response, "two members from Karachi moved towards the dais to push the Opposition members".

Furthermore, a PTI lawmaker fell down after he was pushed by Agha Rafiullah from the PPP, according to the report.