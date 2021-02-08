Salman Khan says his childhood friend got married 33 years ago

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Monday used his social media accounts to congratulate one of his childhood friends on his wedding anniversary.

According to the, "Bharat" star, his friend Sadiq got married 33 years ago to Rehaana.

He jokingly praised Rehaana for "surviving it and and made this marriage work".

Salman also shared an advice for his friend's wife saying "Last advice rehaana there is still time run awayyy haha!."

The Bollywood megastar posted a video clip from the wedding anniversary with a caption that read,"Childhood friend Sadiq. Childhood matlab ke when I was a child, got married 33 yrs ago. Respect for rehaana who survived it n made this marriage work. All the best & happy marriage anniversary! Last advice rehaana there is still time run awayyy haha!



