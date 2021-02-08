Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Feb 08 2021
Ayeza Khan unleashes her inner boss lady in latest snap

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan is a chameleon when it comes to fashion.

The Mehar Posh can style anything and everything be it western or ethnic wear.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the diva could be seen putting her best foot forward as she dropped jaws in a black and white striped power suit.

The stunner gave emanated boss lady vibes as she donned black sunnies, heels and a trendy bag. 

She captioned the post "coming soon" possibly teasing a new project of sorts. 

Take a look:



