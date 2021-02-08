Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Ray J sends well wishes to Kardashian Jenner clan as KUWTK ends

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Rapper Ray J has sent his well wishes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan for the final season for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Speaking to E!, the musician said that the end of the 20-season show marks for a new exciting chapter in the family’s life.

"I think when one thing ends, something positive comes after," Ray J said.

"It's just a new chapter in life and I think with the success they've had on E!, it's just been a good run for everyone—financially, for everyone's brand."

"And I know that looking into the future, there are some big things happening for that family as well so much love, congratulations and what a great run."

