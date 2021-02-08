Senate elections: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to challenge presidential ordinance

Former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that he will "challenge the presidential ordinance" issued by the PTI government in relation to the introduction of open-ballot voting in the Senate elections.



He said that if the government wants to bring about an amendment in the Constitution, then they have to opt for the customary way, adding that he will challenge the ordinance in court.

The former premier went on to say that the government issued the ordinance because "PTI members were not ready to vote for their candidates."



"If the government wants to hold open-ballot voting, then everything else must also be done openly [for the sake of transparency]," Abbasi said.

Shedding light on Pakistan Democratic Movement's long march to Islamabad, which is scheduled to start on March 26, Abbasi said that many politicians have expressed their opinions regarding the protest, but the 11-party alliance is still to decide "whether to go with the long march or turn it into a sit-in protest."

Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021

President Arif Alvi on Saturday signed the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to pave the way for Senate elections to be held via an "open and identifiable ballot".



According to the Ordinance, changes have been brought to Sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The Ordinance will come into effect "at once" and "extend to the whole of Pakistan," the president said.

"Provided that in case the Supreme Court of Pakistan gives an opinion in Reference No. 1 of 2021 filed under Article 186 of the Constitution, that election for the members of the Senate do not fall within the purview of Article 226 of the Constitution, the poll for elections for members of the Senate to be held in March 2021 and thereafter shall be conducted by the Commission through an open and identifiable ballot," reads the Ordinance.

According to Section 226 of the Constitution: "All elections under the Constitution, other than those of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, shall be by secret ballot".

The Ordinance further states that after the Senate polls, if the head of a political party wishes to see the ballot cast by any member of his party, the Election Commission of Pakistan shall show them the same.

