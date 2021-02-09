Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for traffic for 45 days

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

A view of Mauripur Road. File photo
  • The road from Gulbai Chowk to Hawksbay’s Cycle Chowrangi has been closed for traffic for 45 days.
  • People taking the Native Jetty Bridge heading towards Gulbai Chowk can now use the Northern Bypass route.
  • Murad says the project is important to open up the area of Hawke’s Bay and coastal belt for recreational purposes.

KARACHI: The Mauripur Road has been closed for traffic for the next 45 days due to construction and beautification work being carried out by the provincial government to resolve the traffic congestion issues in the area.

According to Traffic Police, the road from Gulbai Chowk to Hawksbay’s Cycle Chowrangi is closed, however, an alternative route plan has been issued for commuters to prevent difficulties and traffic jams.

Per details, people taking the Native Jetty Bridge heading towards Gulbai Chowk can now use the Northern Bypass route. The same route can be used vice versa as well while the residents going to SITE can take the Hub River Road and Moach Goth route.

In case of queries, travellers can contact the police at 1915.

Read more: In Karachi presser, Asad Umar says collaboration on development works necessary

CM reviews Karachi projects

In a related development, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Monday to review the development projects in the metropolis under the Karachi Package.

The CM said the projects should be tourism-oriented so that more and more tourists are attracted to the city and for this purpose, the roads leading to beaches and historical places must be developed.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting to review ongoing development works in city, held at CM House in Karachi on Monday, February 08, 2021. -PPI 

He said the construction of the road in Gulbai would not only resolve the traffic congestion issues in the locality but also promote tourism and recreational activities along the shore.

The construction of the 5.25-kilometre dual carriageway from Gulbai to Y-junction has been estimated at Rs1.01 billion and it would be completed within six months.

CM Murad directed the local government department to construct a storm water drain on both sides of the road. “I want the issues of drainage in the area to be resolved before the construction of the road,” he stated.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to remove encroachments along the road.

The CM said the project was most important to open up the area of Hawke’s Bay and coastal belt for recreational purposes.

