Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Cardboard cut-outs of Eminem, YG, Tyga and other celebs entertain fans watching Super Bowl

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

The big names of music world, who did not perform on Super Bowl, made a special presence at the event to delight the audience.

Eminem, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, DaBaby, YG and Tyga entertained fans as their cardboard cut-outs filled the seats in Florida’s Raymond James Stadium, which housed a reduced IRL audience owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Images of the music icons inauguration meme were printed onto cut-outs and dotted around the venue.

DaBaby took to Instagram and revealed that he bought a cut-out of himself to sit at the game. 'They ain’t have enough seats for the gang so I sent twin on a private jet.'

Viewers of the 2021 Super Bowl have taken to social media to share their favourite celebrity spots from the game – even if they were just cardboard cut-outs.

Lil Baby and Meek Mill were actually seen dancing inside the stadium where The Weeknd performed his half time show.

Around 30,000 seats were filled with fans' pictures as well as the famous faces. Fans paid $100 to send a picture of themselves to “be in attendance” at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs game.

