Think of your actions for Pakistan’s sake, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells PDM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges PDM to watch national interest

Says opposition parties opposing open balloting because they are afraid of defeat in Senate polls

Qureshi asked PDM to show political maturity

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi says the opposition parties are opposing open balloting because they are afraid of defeat in the Senate polls.



He was addressing a public rally during inaugural ceremonies of different road schemes in Multan, Monday.

Qureshi said those who raised the slogan of sanctity of vote (Vote Ko Izzat Do) should also maintain the sanctity of votes in the Senate elections.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should rethink its actions for the country’s sake, he said.

PDM is working on one point, which is aimed at avoiding cases and seeking an NRO.

Qureshi urged PDM to show political maturity and avoid doing politics of chaos and targeting national institutions.

“PDM leaders have been maligning the Pakistan Army and this narrative can be misused by India and other external threats,” The News reported Qureshi as saying on a private TV channel.

“I agree that they have a right to protest but if they spread political instability, then it will benefit India and the forces seeking to put pressure on Pakistan. Think of your actions just for Pakistan’s sake and nothing else,” he said.



He said foreign forces are working against Pakistan to spread chaos and added the country is facing terror threats and its safety was keeping the Pakistan Army busy.

“The EU Disinfo showed different ways India has been targeting Pakistan. India has been attacking our soldiers and civilians along the Line of Control," he said.