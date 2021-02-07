Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

PDM's Hyderabad jalsa will be bigger than all previous ones: Murad Ali Shah

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

  • Hyderabad is all set to host PDM's upcoming jalsa on Feb 9
  • Different streets and buildings have been decorated with PDM's flags and party leaders' posters ahead of the jalsa
  • Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah says the "Hyderabad jalsa will be bigger than all other PDM jalsas of the past"

HYDERABAD: Sindh's second-biggest city Hyderabad is all set to host Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s upcoming jalsa on February 9, and preparation for the purpose is in full swing.

Speaking about the upcoming gathering of the Opposition's 11-party alliance, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the Hyderabad jalsa will be "bigger than all other PDM jalsas of the past."

Read more: Despite differences, PDM stands 'united': Fazlur Rehman

According to the report, several roads and buildings in the city have been decorated with PDM's flags and portraits of its leaders, while a reception camp has also been set up for the jalsa.

The PPP is hosting the rally and several party workers have visited the venue to review the arrangements, the report said. 

Read more: Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad to attend PDM meeting today

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman reaches Karachi

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Karachi ahead of Tuesday's jalsa. 

According to sources, Fazl will leave for Thatta from Karachi along with other members of the PDM. From there, he would go to Sujawal before reaching Hyderabad on February 9.

Maryam Nawaz cancels Karachi trip following daughter's accident

On the other hand, PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her trip to Karachi ahead of the PDM jalsa following the accident of her daughter, Mehrunnisa Safdar, who is currently hospitalised in Lahore, party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Geo News.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz's eldest daughter Mehrunnisa injured in car accident

More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz's eldest daughter Mehrunnisa injured in car accident

Maryam Nawaz's eldest daughter Mehrunnisa injured in car accident
Govt will accept 'with an open heart' Supreme Court's decision on Senate elections: Qureshi

Govt will accept 'with an open heart' Supreme Court's decision on Senate elections: Qureshi
Issuing ordinance a month before Senate polls an attack on Constitution: Sherry Rehman

Issuing ordinance a month before Senate polls an attack on Constitution: Sherry Rehman
Peshawar Zalmi's special training kit for PSL 2021 pays tribute to KP's heritage

Peshawar Zalmi's special training kit for PSL 2021 pays tribute to KP's heritage
PPP's US chapter president showered with foreign currency notes on return to native village

PPP's US chapter president showered with foreign currency notes on return to native village
NAB shoots down claims it approves plea bargains

NAB shoots down claims it approves plea bargains
Lodhran govt hospital employees get interim bail after allegedly gang-raping young woman

Lodhran govt hospital employees get interim bail after allegedly gang-raping young woman
Shafqat Mehmood explains how new curriculum will benefit students

Shafqat Mehmood explains how new curriculum will benefit students
#AliSadpara: Twitter prays for Pakistani mountaineer team's safe return

#AliSadpara: Twitter prays for Pakistani mountaineer team's safe return
PM Imran Khan shares rare photo from 1984 on Instagram

PM Imran Khan shares rare photo from 1984 on Instagram
PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh booked for disruption in anti-encroachment drive at Karachi farmhouse

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh booked for disruption in anti-encroachment drive at Karachi farmhouse
Search operation for Ali Sadpara and team continues as nation prays for their safe recovery

Search operation for Ali Sadpara and team continues as nation prays for their safe recovery

Latest

view all