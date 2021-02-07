PDM's Hyderabad jalsa will be bigger than all previous ones: Murad Ali Shah

Hyderabad is all set to host PDM's upcoming jalsa on Feb 9

Different streets and buildings have been decorated with PDM's flags and party leaders' posters ahead of the jalsa

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah says the "Hyderabad jalsa will be bigger than all other PDM jalsas of the past"

HYDERABAD: Sindh's second-biggest city Hyderabad is all set to host Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s upcoming jalsa on February 9, and preparation for the purpose is in full swing.

Speaking about the upcoming gathering of the Opposition's 11-party alliance, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the Hyderabad jalsa will be "bigger than all other PDM jalsas of the past."



According to the report, several roads and buildings in the city have been decorated with PDM's flags and portraits of its leaders, while a reception camp has also been set up for the jalsa.

The PPP is hosting the rally and several party workers have visited the venue to review the arrangements, the report said.

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman reaches Karachi

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Karachi ahead of Tuesday's jalsa.

According to sources, Fazl will leave for Thatta from Karachi along with other members of the PDM. From there, he would go to Sujawal before reaching Hyderabad on February 9.

Maryam Nawaz cancels Karachi trip following daughter's accident

On the other hand, PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her trip to Karachi ahead of the PDM jalsa following the accident of her daughter, Mehrunnisa Safdar, who is currently hospitalised in Lahore, party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Geo News.

