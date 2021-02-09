Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulates ‘bro’ Owais Khan, Mariam Ansari on wedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

The combo shows the newly wed couple Owais Khan and Mariam Ansari and former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday wished the very best to Owais Khan, son of former cricketer Moin Khan, who tied the knot with actress Mariam Ansari last week.

The Pakistani cricketer took to Instagram and wished the couple. He shared the picture of Khan and Ansari and captioned: “Congratulations brother @owi.94”.

Pictures of the wedding shared on social media showed other celebrities were also present on the occasion.

According to details, actress Mariam Ansari tied the knot with former Pakistan captain Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan last week.

Journalist Shoaib Jatt shared the pictures of the event and said that Barat and Walima ceremonies will be held in December due to COVID-19.

