Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Fawad Chaudhry's wife launches fashion label

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry with wife Hiba Fawad. Photo: social media

  • Hiba Fawad launches fashion label Nisa Hussain 
  • Nisa Hussain showcases bridal outfits at recently-held bridal show
  • Fawad Chaudhry says he does not have any plans to venture into a men's wear fashion label anytime soon

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry's wife Hiba Fawad has launched her fashion label Nisa Hussain at a recently-held bridal show.

Hareem Farooq and Resham at the Hum Bridal Coutore Week. Photo: social media

Fawad's wife displayed her brand's bridal dresses and collections at the Hum Bridal Couture Week where popular actresses Hareem Farooq and Resham were the showstoppers. 

Hiba, who is the creative director of Nisa Hussain, said that Pakistani bridal dresses are counted among the finest dresses around the globe. She said that the Pakistani fashion industry has also made a name for itself globally. 

Another picture of Hareem Farooq and Resham at the Hum Bridal Coutore Week. Photo: social media

When Fawad Chaudhry was asked whether he had any plans to launch a men's wear fashion label, the minister said that he would stick to politics since that was his forte. 

"Hiba started her brand under her daughter’s name Nisa Hussain. Her designs capture the essence of glamour and style," reads a post on the fashion label's official website. 

"Nisa Hussain has been a popular place for Pret, Formal and brides clothing, as we offer an exclusive range of dresses," adds the post. 

