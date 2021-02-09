Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Angelina Jolie makes chic appearance in a recent outing with daughters

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Angelina Jolie earlier talked in great detail about her family life in quarantine

Angelina Jolie stunned onlookers as she headed out for a shopping chore with her two eldest daughters Zahara, 16, and Shiloh,14, in Los Angeles.

The Maleficent actress went out this weekend for shopping with her daughters looking as meticulous as ever.

Jolie wore a long chic-looking black wrap coat with a black mask and jet black boots for the occasion.

Due to lockdown, the actress was barely seen out in the streets as she quarantined in the city house with her six children. The few times, she stepped out, the 45-year-old actress made sure that she looked immaculate in her style.

The Golden Globe award winner and a loving mother Jolie talked to British Vogue in great detail about her family life in quarantine.

"I think that like most families, we have had this bigger thing happening with the pandemic," she added.

"But of course you also have these life markers. We went into it having just gotten out of the hospital with Zahara [who underwent surgery early last year], and we were so happy she was okay that we entered lockdown in a different state of mind," she added.

