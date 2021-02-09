Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Asif Bhatti

Govt eyes comprehensive strategy to monitor sugar mills

By
Asif Bhatti

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

In this file photo, labours can be seen working at a sugar mill.

  • Sugar mills' self-monitoring of production and expenditure has failed, say sources
  • Now, the federal government has prepared a new monitoring plan, they say
  • Modern monitoring system for sugar mills will cost around Rs350 million, per sources

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to address the recurring sugar crisis in the country, the federal government has decided to set up a comprehensive system of monitoring sugar production, sales, and taxes in 80 sugar mills.

Sugar mills' self-monitoring of production and expenditure has failed because of which the federal government has prepared a new monitoring plan, sources said.

Read more: Govt decides to expedite installation of cameras in sugar mills

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) had issued Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) on September 21, 2020, for the video-surveillance system in sugar mills, however, there has been no headway in this regard.

The modern monitoring system for the sugar mills will cost around Rs350 million, while the federal cabinet will have the final say in the matter, sources said.

Sources added that a state-of-the-art video surveillance system would be set up in sugar mills with the central monitoring and control room set up at the FBR.

Read more: FBR’s e-surveillance faces a technical glitch amid cane crushing season

Per sources, the installation of the system will be exempted from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules.

More From Pakistan:

Cabinet approves increase in government employees' salaries: sources

Cabinet approves increase in government employees' salaries: sources
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares a new picture from her wedding on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto shares a new picture from her wedding on Instagram
PM Imran Khan reacts to leaked video, says PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system

PM Imran Khan reacts to leaked video, says PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system
Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018

Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018
COAS reviews regional, domestic security of Pakistan at Corps Commanders’ Conference

COAS reviews regional, domestic security of Pakistan at Corps Commanders’ Conference
PDM Hyderabad jalsa: 'Selected does not want Sindh or its people, but covets its islands and coal'

PDM Hyderabad jalsa: 'Selected does not want Sindh or its people, but covets its islands and coal'
CCTV footage: Lahore woman attacks shopkeeper with stick

CCTV footage: Lahore woman attacks shopkeeper with stick
The Ordinance route: Since 2018 over 55% laws have been ordinances

The Ordinance route: Since 2018 over 55% laws have been ordinances
Fawad Chaudhry's wife launches fashion label

Fawad Chaudhry's wife launches fashion label

Govt will take all possible measures to ensure transparency in Senate elections: Asad Umar

Govt will take all possible measures to ensure transparency in Senate elections: Asad Umar
HEC invites proposals for CPEC-Collaborative Research Grant

HEC invites proposals for CPEC-Collaborative Research Grant
IHC open despite strike called by lawyers body: spokesperson

IHC open despite strike called by lawyers body: spokesperson

Latest

view all