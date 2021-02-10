Fire in Karachi thread factory kills three labourers

Three killed in Karachi factory fire

Rescue officials say fire broke out on third floor of thread factory in Baldia Town

Factory owner alleges fire brigade arrived late, causing loss of life and property

KARACHI: Three people were killed in a fire at a thread factory in Baldia Town, Karachi Thursday.



According to rescue officials, the fire broke out on the third floor of the factory Wednesday night and engulfed the entire building.

Chief fire officer Mobin Ahmed said the blaze has been brought under control with the help of a snorkel and four fire brigade vehicles and the cooling process is under way.

The blaze was put out after five hours.

He said that there was no emergency exit in the factory and the windows of the factory were closed with iron bars.

The search for people trapped in the factory has been completed, he said, adding that three labourers who lost their lives were identified as Ali Sher, Mohammad Kazim and Fayyaz.

Their bodies were recovered from the third floor.

Rescue officials said a firefighter sustained minor head injuries while extinguishing the blaze.

The injured firefighter has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Late arrival of fire brigade caused loss of life and property: factory owner

Factory owner Imran told Geo News that the factory had fire extinguishers and there is an emergency exit. He said the windows were closed for security.

He alleged that the fire brigade arrived late, causing loss of life and property.

The father of victim Ali Sher, however, says there are no emergency exits.

He said he was proud of his son because he was martyred while saving people.

Ali's father said his son came out of the factory during the fire, but went back in to help evacuate others.

His brother said Ali was doing a double shift and that he had dropped off food to him some time before the fire. He said Ali contacted him after the fire broke out and said there was a lot of smoke in the building.

Ali told his brother four of them were stuck inside. "But then I lost contact with my brother," Ali's brother said.

Action will be taken against whoever is responsible: Sindh minister

Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal reached the scene and spoke to the media. He said the fire was caused by a short-circuit.

He assured of an inquiry against both the fire brigade and the factory owner. If there was any negligence from the fire brigade, action will be taken, he said.