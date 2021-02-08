Terror suspect killed, five others arrested in clash with CTD in Karachi

CTD foils major terror bid in Karachi

NACTA had issued a warning about a possible terrorist attack in Karachi

CTD in-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab says building being used by terrorists has been cleared

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department killed a terror suspect and arrested five others after an exchange of fire with them which lasted for more than an hour in Karachi's Shah Latif Town Sunday.



CTD in-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab said the terrorists were present in a building in Shah Latif Town and action was taken against them on a tip-off.



He said that the terrorists had parked a rickshaw in front of the gate of the building which had explosives in its hidden compartments and the men were fully prepared for a major terror activity.



Khattab said the National Counter-Terrorism Authority had warned of a “major terrorist activity” in Karachi.

Terrorists are planning a VBIED attack on “an unspecified important government department” in the city in the near future, NACTA had said.

The CTD official said they had been monitoring the building for a long time.

The process of identifying the terrorist killed and arrested in the police encounter and further investigation is under way.



According to the Bomb Disposal Squad, four suicide jackets, 15 grenades, four Kalashnikovs, hundreds of bullets and two rockets were recovered from the terrorists' possession.

They have been sent for a forensic examination.

Authorities say the building used by the terrorists has been cleared while the explosives in the rickshaw have been defused, with ball bearings and nut bolts hidden in various compartments.