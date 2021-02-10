Gauri Khan shares sweet photo of son AbRam in boxing gloves; ‘My Mike Tyson’

Indian star Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan shared an adorable photo of son AbRam in boxing gloves and called him her ‘Mike Tyson’.



Gauri, an interior designer, turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of AbRam, who is seen sporting boxing gloves.

She captioned the endearing post, “My Mike Tyson,” followed by heart emoticon.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans.

AbRam also caught the attention of Malaika, sister Amrita and Farah Khan.

Malaika showered love on the boy and wrote, “cutie”.

Farah also sent love to AbRam, saying “Gorgeous boy,” followed by heart emoticon.