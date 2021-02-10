Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Gauri Khan shares sweet photo of son AbRam in boxing gloves; ‘My Mike Tyson’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Gauri Khan shares sweet photo of son AbRam in boxing gloves; ‘My Mike Tyson’

Indian star Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan shared an adorable photo of son AbRam in boxing gloves and called him her ‘Mike Tyson’.

Gauri, an interior designer, turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of AbRam, who is seen sporting boxing gloves.

She captioned the endearing post, “My Mike Tyson,” followed by heart emoticon.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans.

AbRam also caught the attention of Malaika, sister Amrita and Farah Khan.

Malaika showered love on the boy and wrote, “cutie”.

Farah also sent love to AbRam, saying “Gorgeous boy,” followed by heart emoticon.

More From Bollywood:

Randhir Kapoor reveals Kareena’s exact due date

Randhir Kapoor reveals Kareena’s exact due date
Salman Khan shares 33 years old video to wish his childhood friend on wedding anniversary

Salman Khan shares 33 years old video to wish his childhood friend on wedding anniversary
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passes away
Sara Ali Khan shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Amrita Singh
Salman Khan says his childhood friend got married 33 years ago

Salman Khan says his childhood friend got married 33 years ago
Javed Jaffrey quashes son Meezan, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli dating rumours

Javed Jaffrey quashes son Meezan, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli dating rumours
Saif Ali Khan planning paternity leave as he is set to welcome second baby with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan planning paternity leave as he is set to welcome second baby with Kareena Kapoor
Anushka Sharma reveals her current ‘favourite accessory’

Anushka Sharma reveals her current ‘favourite accessory’
Shanaya Kapoor burns the internet with killer belly dance: WATCH

Shanaya Kapoor burns the internet with killer belly dance: WATCH
Katrina Kaif flaunts her badminton skills on sets of ‘Phone Bhoot’ in latest video

Katrina Kaif flaunts her badminton skills on sets of ‘Phone Bhoot’ in latest video
NCB arrests two more in Sushant Singh death case

NCB arrests two more in Sushant Singh death case
Varun Sharma receives love, sweet birthday wishes from Ranveer Singh

Varun Sharma receives love, sweet birthday wishes from Ranveer Singh

Latest

view all