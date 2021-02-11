Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Sneak peek inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s full-floor sprawling bedroom

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Royal fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito residence ever since the pair purchased the mansion last year. 

And now, Colorado-based home improvement marketplace Home Advisor has created 3D visualizations of celebrity bedrooms in California, including that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple’s stately bedroom is part of their modern home in Montecito, California, which they purchased over the summer last year for $14.65 million.

Their bedroom suite is on the second floor of Chateau of Riven Rock and the cream-coloured room spans over 2,000 square feet, as per the floor plans provided by Home Advisor.

Their suite also includes a fireplace, a television, a chandelier as well as wooden beams on the ceiling.

On the other side, the room has an enormous balcony which you can pass through French doors at the end. The balcony is furnished with outdoor furniture. It overlooks the five-acre estate that includes a pool, playground, vegetable garden and a tennis court.

The suite also comprises a lavish bathroom that comes with its own fireplace, a chandelier, a marble bathtub, a huge vanity as well as a sitting room. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift to make a 'surprise announcement tomorrow

Taylor Swift to make a 'surprise announcement tomorrow
Oscars 2021 will take place in multiple locations amid pandemic

Oscars 2021 will take place in multiple locations amid pandemic
Man turns his dead uncle's skeleton into guitar

Man turns his dead uncle's skeleton into guitar
Justin Bieber to wow fans with his with first-ever TikTok concert on Valentine’s Day

Justin Bieber to wow fans with his with first-ever TikTok concert on Valentine’s Day
Priyanka Chopra had no idea who Nick Jonas was when he made his first move

Priyanka Chopra had no idea who Nick Jonas was when he made his first move
Harry Styles to be seen as a troubled lover of The Crown's princess Emma Corrin in upcoming film

Harry Styles to be seen as a troubled lover of The Crown's princess Emma Corrin in upcoming film
Jay-Z among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Reese Witherspoon wishes her 'comedy inspiration' Laura Dern on her birthday

Reese Witherspoon wishes her 'comedy inspiration' Laura Dern on her birthday

Kurulus: Osman: Season 2, episode 18 is out now

Kurulus: Osman: Season 2, episode 18 is out now
Britney Spears finally touches on conservatorship complexities

Britney Spears finally touches on conservatorship complexities
Video of Dua Lipa singing Eminem song resurfaces

Video of Dua Lipa singing Eminem song resurfaces

Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'

Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'

Latest

view all