Islamabad protests: Policeman dies after falling ill due to tear gas shelling

Ishtiaq was shifted to Islamabad's Poly Clinic after he complained of breathing problems at 7:00pm through wireless.

The capital’s red zone had turned into a war zone as clashes took place between the protesters and the law enforcement agencies.

Geo News sources say a delegation of the government employees has been assured of a 20% increase in their salaries.

ISLAMABAD: A Islamabad police officer lost his life after he fell ill due to intense tear gas shelling against the federal government employees who were demanding pay raise amid rising inflation.

Ishtiaq, posted in Islamabad Police's Special Branch, complained of breathing problem at around 7:00pm through wireless after which he was shifted to the Poly Clinic where he lost the battle today.

The police had resorted to heavy tear gas shelling on Wednesday to disperse the federal government workers at China Chowk.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed across Islamabad to control the demonstration after talks between the government and the protesters failed and their leaders were taken into custody.

After a fresh round of talks late night, however, the two parties have reached a consensus on the pay raise.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the development in a series of tweets and instructed the Islamabad administration to release all arrested employees immediately.

Geo News sources say a delegation of the government employees has been assured of a 20% increase in their salaries and the release of all arrested government employees.

A notification for it is expected today (Thursday).

The talks took place at Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak's house.

Khattak, Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan participated in the talks on behalf of the government.