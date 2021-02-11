Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Islamabad protests: Policeman dies after falling ill due to tear gas shelling

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Federal government workers disperse as police fire teargas shells as they try march towards the Parliament House during a protest to demand higher wages, in Islamabad on February 10, 2021. / AFP
  • Ishtiaq was shifted to Islamabad's Poly Clinic after he complained of breathing problems at 7:00pm through wireless.
  • The capital’s red zone had turned into a war zone as clashes took place between the protesters and the law enforcement agencies.
  • Geo News sources say a delegation of the government employees has been assured of a 20% increase in their salaries. 

ISLAMABAD: A Islamabad police officer lost his life after he fell ill due to intense tear gas shelling against the federal government employees who were demanding pay raise amid rising inflation.

Ishtiaq, posted in Islamabad Police's Special Branch, complained of breathing problem at around 7:00pm through wireless after which he was shifted to the Poly Clinic where he lost the battle today.

The police had resorted to heavy tear gas shelling on Wednesday to disperse the federal government workers at China Chowk.

In pictures: Chaos in Islamabad as police fire tear gas to dispel govt employees demanding higher wages

The capital’s red zone had turned into a war zone as clashes took place between the protesters and the law enforcement agencies.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed across Islamabad to control the demonstration after talks between the government and the protesters failed and their leaders were taken into custody.

After a fresh round of talks late night, however, the two parties have reached a consensus on the pay raise.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the development in a series of tweets and instructed the Islamabad administration to release all arrested employees immediately.

Read more: Cabinet approves increase in government employees' salaries, say sources

Geo News sources say a delegation of the government employees has been assured of a 20% increase in their salaries and the release of all arrested government employees.

A notification for it is expected today (Thursday).

The talks took place at Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak's house.

Khattak, Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan participated in the talks on behalf of the government.

More From Pakistan:

ECP announces Senate polls for March 3 amid voting controversy

ECP announces Senate polls for March 3 amid voting controversy
Shafqat Mehmood says new policy regarding student unions on the cards

Shafqat Mehmood says new policy regarding student unions on the cards
Karachi traffic police to fine people using 6-9 seater Qingqi rickshaw

Karachi traffic police to fine people using 6-9 seater Qingqi rickshaw

Government assures Islamabad protesters of 20% salary increase

Government assures Islamabad protesters of 20% salary increase
Broadsheet to seize further Pakistani assets after failing to get $2.2m

Broadsheet to seize further Pakistani assets after failing to get $2.2m
In pictures: Chaos in Islamabad as police fire tear gas to dispel govt employees demanding higher wages

In pictures: Chaos in Islamabad as police fire tear gas to dispel govt employees demanding higher wages
Hajj likely to be affected due to coronavirus once again: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Hajj likely to be affected due to coronavirus once again: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri
'Conscience clear,' says Fazlur Rehman after PM Imran Khan's horse-trading allegations

'Conscience clear,' says Fazlur Rehman after PM Imran Khan's horse-trading allegations
Autopsy shows Lahore Zoo's white tiger cubs might have died of coronavirus

Autopsy shows Lahore Zoo's white tiger cubs might have died of coronavirus
On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, IBCC releases extracurricular activities' schedule

On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, IBCC releases extracurricular activities' schedule
Karachi University issues claim list for Evening Program 2021

Karachi University issues claim list for Evening Program 2021
Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz throw weight behind govt employees protest

Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz throw weight behind govt employees protest

Latest

view all