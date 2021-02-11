Can't connect right now! retry
PMC makes important announcement for public medical and dental colleges

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Students appear for an entry test at a university. Photo: file

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday announced that all public dental and medical colleges should send their lists of admitted students by today. 

"All Public Medical and Dental Colleges have been notified to send PMC their final list of admitted students by close of business hours today, 11th February 2020," the PMC had tweeted. 

PMC increases seats for medical and dental colleges across Pakistan

The PMC had also announced on Wednesday that it is increasing the seats of medical and dental colleges across the country.

The development came after the PMC received requests from provinces for an emergency enhancement of medical and dental college seats to accommodate various quotas.

"PMC had reviewed these requests and authorised the enhancement of seats in certain colleges," the medical body had said.

According to the statistics given by the PMC, 495 seats have been added to the existing numbers. Two hundred and forty seats have been increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 240 in Punjab, and 15 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

