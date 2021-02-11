Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Eugine's child will not have royal title: source

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

New mother Princess Eugine is said to not be interested in having a title for her son.

A source told the Daily Mail that the Queen’s granddaughter is interested in her career as well as motherhood rather than royal responsibilities.

Despite her son having a claim to the crown, she is wanting to lead a life separated from the throne. 

"Eugenie is adamant that she wants to keep her child out of the limelight as much as possible.

"Yes, she will still work with charities that are close to her heart, like the Scoliosis Association, but she won't be taking over patronages left over by Harry and Meghan, and she won't be standing in for them at public events."

"It's a very difficult situation and she will continue to support the charities that are close to her heart and do an incredible amount of work for them, but that will be the extent of it."

