Two weather systems to cause rains in Pakistan during last 10 days of February

Punjab, KP and Quetta to receive rains during the last 10 days of February

Southern areas of Sindh to receive light to moderate rainfall

Karachi not to experience another cold wave, says weather department



The Meteorological Department (Met) on Friday announced that two weather systems are likely to trigger rains in most parts of Pakistan during the last 10 days of February.

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta are expected to receive substantial rain during this time, according to the weather department. The southern areas of Sindh, according to the Met department, will also receive light to moderate rainfall due to the system.

Speaking about the weather in Karachi, the Met department said that the metropolis will not experience another cold wave this year, saying that mist will be seen during the morning in the city for the next three to four days.