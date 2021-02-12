Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Two weather systems to cause rains in Pakistan during last 10 days of February

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

  • Punjab, KP and Quetta to receive rains during the last 10 days of February
  • Southern areas of Sindh to receive light to moderate rainfall
  • Karachi not to experience another cold wave, says weather department

The Meteorological Department (Met) on Friday announced that two weather systems are likely to trigger rains in most parts of Pakistan during the last 10 days of February. 

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta are expected to receive substantial rain during this time, according to the weather department. The southern areas of Sindh, according to the Met department, will also receive light to moderate rainfall due to the system. 

Speaking about the weather in Karachi, the Met department said that the metropolis will not experience another cold wave this year, saying that mist will be seen during the morning in the city for the next three to four days.

More From Pakistan:

13 Korean electric cars destroyed as trailer carrying them overturns in Pakistan

13 Korean electric cars destroyed as trailer carrying them overturns in Pakistan
PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Sania Nishtar and others as candidates for Senate elections

PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Sania Nishtar and others as candidates for Senate elections
Video scandal: Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak not to be probed, says Fawad Chaudhry

Video scandal: Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak not to be probed, says Fawad Chaudhry
PSL 2021: Firdous Awan joins critics of anthem sung by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig

PSL 2021: Firdous Awan joins critics of anthem sung by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig
Four soldiers martyred as terrorists open fire at security post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Four soldiers martyred as terrorists open fire at security post in South Waziristan: ISPR
Nine flights cancelled as dense fog engulfs Lahore airport

Nine flights cancelled as dense fog engulfs Lahore airport
UHS starting trial of another coronavirus vaccine from China next week

UHS starting trial of another coronavirus vaccine from China next week
'Parrrty horahi hai': Celebrities recreate viral video of teenage influencer

'Parrrty horahi hai': Celebrities recreate viral video of teenage influencer
UK MPs to investigate £302m aid given to Pakistan

UK MPs to investigate £302m aid given to Pakistan
After PM Imran Khan's go ahead, construction of Islamabad's Leh Expressway starts today

After PM Imran Khan's go ahead, construction of Islamabad's Leh Expressway starts today

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test
Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 highlights

Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 highlights

Latest

view all