Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

The moon for the month of Rajab was not sighted in Pakistan on Friday evening, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said.

This means that Saturday, February 13, will mark the 30th of Jamadi-us-Sani.



Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that the first of Rajab will fall on Sunday, February 14.

