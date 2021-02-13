Pak vs SA: Green shirts eye series win in second T20I

South Africa´s Reeza Hendricks (L) is running out by Pakistan´s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (R down) as teammate Haris Rauf (C) watches during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 11, 2021. -AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan is looking to seal the series when they take on South Africa in the second T20 being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today (Saturday).



The Proteas are desperate to make amends as they face the in-form green shirts today after losing the first match in a thrilling last over.

Pakistan leads the series 1-0.

Mohammad Rizwan key

For Pakistan, all eyes will be on Mohammad Rizwan. He slammed a brilliant 104* in the opener, a knock that defined Pakistan's innings and ultimately proved the difference between the sides.

But the rest of their batting line-up crumbled. They enjoyed more success with the ball – spinners Usman Qadir and Mohammad Nawaz conceded just 42 runs between them for two wickets. Their pace bowlers were expensive, and the hosts could consider giving a game to Hasan Ali to aid their pursuit of an unassailable lead.

The Pakistani skipper looked confident to put up a strong show in the next match after winning the series opener on Thursday.

"We feel confident. We are improving on our fielding as well," Babar Azam had said then.

Changes expected in SA squad

Despite being a new-look side led by Henrich Klassen, the South African team has the potential of taking on a team of Pakistan's calibre. They showed exactly that when putting up a gutsy fightback in the first match and almost secured a victory.

That said, they are not without their troubles. While their batting looks settled at the top with openers Janneman Malan (44) and Reeza Hendricks (54) firing in the first T20I, their middle order failed to capitalise on the solid foundation and perished one after the other. Their bowling looks stable with Tabraiz Shamsi returning 1/20, his tight lines strangling Pakistan's momentum in the middle overs.

The visitors might look to bring in JJ Smuts for the next encounter in place of Jacques Snyman, who did not impress with the bat or the ball.

ICC T20 rankings

Pakistan is presently ranked fourth on the ICC T20I Rankings Table with 259 points, nine points behind India (268), while South Africa are fifth on 252 points. If Pakistan sweeps the series, they will rise to 263 points, five points behind India, while South Africa will join New Zealand on 247 points but will be ranked below New Zealand on sixth points when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point.

Head to head

In the six T20I series to date, the only time Pakistan has won a series was in South Africa in March 2013 when they won the Centurion match by 95 runs after the Durban T20I was washed out.

The series is part of Pakistan’s preparation for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In the lead up to the 16-tournament, Pakistan will feature in, at least, 17 T20Is, including home T20Is against South Africa, New Zealand and England, while their away T20I engagements will be against South Africa, Zimbabwe, England and the West Indies.