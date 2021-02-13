Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 13 2021
Arjun Kapoor offers aid to cancer couples fighting the pandemic

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Arjun Kapoor offers aid to cancer couples fighting the pandemic

With his mother having passed away due to cancer a couple of years ago, Arjun Kapoor has taken up an oath to finance treatment for 100 couples.

The actor announced the statement to The Indian Express and it read, “The pandemic has taught all of us the importance of helping one another and spreading love whenever we can. We all look forward to celebrating Valentine’s month in February, to make our loved ones feel special. But I have decided to do something different, this time.”

“Along with Cancer Patients Aid Association, I am supporting medical treatment for 100 underprivileged couples who are impacted by cancer, which means one partner is battling this deadly disease as the other one is supportive in every step of this fight.”

“Cancer severely impacts one’s immunity, making them extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus. The previous year has been very painful for these couples. Not only were they fighting a hard battle, but they were also confined to their homes facing the severe threat of Covid-19. Many of them did not even have the source of income to buy food and essential medicines.”

He concluded by saying, “By supporting their yearly medical treatment worth INR100,000 per patient that takes care of expenses for chemotherapy and radiotherapies, surgeries and medicines, we can save them from draining out financially.”

