Islamabad wildlife board warns people against hiking Margalla Hills after sunset

Citizens are asked to stay vigilant of the roaming leopards

IWMB Chairperson says leopards are shy, nocturnal animals, who avoid interaction with humans unless threatened



Chairman says two individuals narrowly avoided an encounter with leopard Shezadi on Margallas at 6:20 pm on Friday



ISLAMABAD: Citizens are asked to stay vigilant of the presence of leopards roaming near the Margalla Hills, especially on trails 4 and 6 after sunset, The News reported on Sunday.



The chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan said that leopards are shy, nocturnal animals, who avoid interaction with human beings unless they feel threatened.

"We have put gates on (Margallah Hills) trails 4 and 6 to be locked at 5:30 pm-7:30 am. Please, observe Margalla Hills park timings and if you come across a leopard, move away. Let Shezadi leopard hunt in peace in dark," Rina Saeed said in a tweet.



The IWMB chairperson said visitors are not allowed on trails 4 and 6 after sunset. "After dark, Margalla Hills belongs to the wildlife. Violators will be fined and jailed," she asserted.

Saeed said two individuals narrowly avoided an encounter with leopard Shezadi on the Hills at 6:20 pm on Friday.

“Those hikers went up Trail 4, lost their way, and came down Trail 6 in the dark. They have apologised. Please, stick to trails going up; come down the same trail so you don’t get lost in MHNP! Don’t disturb the wild," she stressed.