Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Islamabad wildlife board warns people against hiking Margalla Hills after sunset

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Trees cover a street in Islamabad. Photo: APP
  • Citizens are asked to stay vigilant of the roaming leopards
  • IWMB Chairperson says leopards are shy, nocturnal animals, who avoid interaction with humans unless threatened
  • Chairman says two individuals narrowly avoided an encounter with leopard Shezadi on Margallas at 6:20 pm on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Citizens are asked to stay vigilant of the presence of leopards roaming near the Margalla Hills, especially on trails 4 and 6 after sunset, The News reported on Sunday.

The chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan said that leopards are shy, nocturnal animals, who avoid interaction with human beings unless they feel threatened. 

"We have put gates on (Margallah Hills) trails 4 and 6 to be locked at 5:30 pm-7:30 am. Please, observe Margalla Hills park timings and if you come across a leopard, move away. Let Shezadi leopard hunt in peace in dark," Rina Saeed said in a tweet.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak: Leopards spotted in Islamabad's Margalla Hills

The IWMB chairperson said visitors are not allowed on trails 4 and 6 after sunset. "After dark, Margalla Hills belongs to the wildlife. Violators will be fined and jailed," she asserted.

Saeed said two individuals narrowly avoided an encounter with leopard Shezadi on the Hills at 6:20 pm on Friday.

“Those hikers went up Trail 4, lost their way, and came down Trail 6 in the dark. They have apologised. Please, stick to trails going up; come down the same trail so you don’t get lost in MHNP! Don’t disturb the wild," she stressed.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to receive 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine before April: British High Commission

Pakistan to receive 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine before April: British High Commission
Karachi University cancels four admissions on basis of fake documents

Karachi University cancels four admissions on basis of fake documents

PM Imran Khan's latest throwback photo brings back memories from 1987 England tour

PM Imran Khan's latest throwback photo brings back memories from 1987 England tour
Senate elections: NA speaker decides to issue production orders for arrested lawmakers

Senate elections: NA speaker decides to issue production orders for arrested lawmakers
Here's what Pakistanis are searching for Valentines Day

Here's what Pakistanis are searching for Valentines Day
PTI leader, musician Abrar ul Haq's car meets accident in Gujranwala

PTI leader, musician Abrar ul Haq's car meets accident in Gujranwala
Karachi: Child sitting in groom's lap killed as man fires at car

Karachi: Child sitting in groom's lap killed as man fires at car
Over 125 women died from suicide in Tharparkar over the past 13 months

Over 125 women died from suicide in Tharparkar over the past 13 months
Female students not to sit in front seats of school vans: Mansehra Traffic Police

Female students not to sit in front seats of school vans: Mansehra Traffic Police
Rana Sanaullah to be indicted on March 6 in drugs case

Rana Sanaullah to be indicted on March 6 in drugs case
In a first, Pakistan to employ drones to supervise highways and motorways

In a first, Pakistan to employ drones to supervise highways and motorways
Lawyers explicitly involved in attack should be arrested, says IHC CJ Athar Minallah

Lawyers explicitly involved in attack should be arrested, says IHC CJ Athar Minallah

Latest

view all