Here's what Pakistanis are searching on Valentines Day

It's Valentine's Day around the world and people are expressing their loves for each other by handing out roses, gifting each other chocolates or celebrating at their favourite restaurants.

"Valentine's Day" has also trending on social media and google in Pakistan. We decided to head over to the search trends on Google to find out what people were searching for today.

Valentine's Day trended top on late Saturday night with people eagerly searching for related queries like "Happy Valentine wallpaper", "Happy Valentine day to my wife", "Valentine's Day 2021 best wishes, etc.

Apart from these searches people are also looking for flowers, e-cards, teddy bears, rose bears and chocolate-covered strawberries on the internet.

Moreover, other breakout searches in Pakistan were for the song Red Roses by Lil Skies and terms like "significant lover", "happiness", "wish", etc.