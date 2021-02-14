Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan's latest throwback photo brings back memories from 1987 England tour

  • PM Imran Khan often reminisces about his cricket glory days, sharing nostalgia about Pakistan's national team
  • PM's photo this Sunday brings back memories from the Pakistan cricket team's 1987 tour to England
  • The tour was the first time that Pakistan won a Test series in England against England

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has a tradition of sharing a throwback photo every few days, often reminiscing about days of his cricket glory and nostalgia pertaining to Pakistan's national team.

This Sunday, PM Imran Khan's throwback photo brings back memories from the Pakistan cricket team's 1987 tour more than three decades ago when the Green Shirts played a five-match Test series against England and won.

The 1987 England tour was the first time that Pakistan won a Test series in England against England.

It is also the only innings in Test match history where the Green Shirts scored 708 without a wide ball.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the Pakistan team at that time was "probably the finest in the country's history".

Earlier this week, the premier had shared an old and rarely-seen picture of himself with his cousins. That image showed a young PM Imran Khan standing with five cousins as they all smile towards the camera.

Prior to that, he had posted an old, black-and-white photo of himself when he used to captain the Pakistan cricket team. He was seen sitting at a press briefing, with various microphones pointing towards him.

