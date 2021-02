A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission on Sunday announced that Pakistan will soon receive doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to a statement from the Commission, the country will receive "17 million doses of the vaccine before April".

Thereafter, "before June", Pakistan will receive an "additional 10 million doses", said the statement.

With the vaccine, more than 8 million people will receive protection from coronavirus, it added.



