Pak vs SA: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first in final T20 against South Africa

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (L) and South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen look at the result of the toss, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, February 14, 2021. — Photo courtesy PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final Twenty20 international against South Africa in Lahore on Sunday.

With the series locked at one-all, Pakistan have brought in leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood for his international debut.

Also included are batsman Asif Ali and medium pacer Hasan Ali. The trio replaced Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf.

South Africa brought back Bjorn Fortuin for Glenton Stuurman.

Pakistan won the first match by three runs while South Africa took the second by six wickets, both in Lahore.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, Jon-Jon Smuts