Pakistan become first team to score 100 wins in T20Is

Pakistan's Zahid Mehmood (L) celebrates with captain Babar Azam (C) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius (not pictured) during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 14, 2021. — AFP/Aamir Qureshi

The Pakistan cricket team, with its victory against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, became the first side to score 100 wins in Twenty20 Internationals.

The Green Shirts, in the match to decide who will clinch the series, defeated the Proteas by four wickets, with eight balls to spare.

Pakistan win third T20 against South Africa by 4 wickets



The historic moment was announced in a tweet by International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Victory in Lahore brings up the 100 for Pakistan. Pakistan are the first men's team to reach a century of T20I wins," said ICC.



According to ESPNCricinfo, Pakistan have played a total of 164 T20Is with 100 wins, 59 losses, three ties and two no results.

