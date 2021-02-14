Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Feb 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan become first team to score 100 wins in T20Is

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Pakistan's Zahid Mehmood (L) celebrates with captain Babar Azam (C) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius (not pictured) during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 14, 2021. — AFP/Aamir Qureshi

The Pakistan cricket team, with its victory against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, became the first side to score 100 wins in Twenty20 Internationals.

The Green Shirts, in the match to decide who will clinch the series, defeated the Proteas by four wickets, with eight balls to spare.

Pakistan win third T20 against South Africa by 4 wickets

The historic moment was announced in a tweet by International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Victory in Lahore brings up the 100 for Pakistan. Pakistan are the first men's team to reach a century of T20I wins," said ICC.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Pakistan have played a total of 164 T20Is with 100 wins, 59 losses, three ties and two no results.

More From Sports:

PSL 2021 opening ceremony to feature Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, and Humaima Malik

PSL 2021 opening ceremony to feature Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, and Humaima Malik
Live streaming: Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20

Live streaming: Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20
Pak vs SA: Pakistan win third T20 against South Africa by 4 wickets

Pak vs SA: Pakistan win third T20 against South Africa by 4 wickets
Shoaib Malik reveals how Sania Mirza once criticised his looks

Shoaib Malik reveals how Sania Mirza once criticised his looks
PAK vs SA: Final T20 face-off to take place in Lahore today

PAK vs SA: Final T20 face-off to take place in Lahore today
Pakistanis lash out at Mohammad Hafeez for Sarfaraz jibe

Pakistanis lash out at Mohammad Hafeez for Sarfaraz jibe
South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets, preventing T20 series whitewash

South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets, preventing T20 series whitewash
Will PSL 2021 opening ceremony not take place in Pakistan?

Will PSL 2021 opening ceremony not take place in Pakistan?
Live streaming: Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Live streaming: Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I
Mohammad Hafeez posts cryptic tweet following Sarfaraz Ahmed's criticism

Mohammad Hafeez posts cryptic tweet following Sarfaraz Ahmed's criticism
PCB 'unhappy' after Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez's Twitter bickering

PCB 'unhappy' after Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez's Twitter bickering
Pak vs SA: Green shirts eye series win in second T20I

Pak vs SA: Green shirts eye series win in second T20I

Latest

view all