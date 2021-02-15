Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Feb 15 2021
Yasir Hussain leaves fans in fits with hilarious Valentine’s Day post

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has left his fans swooning with hilarious Valentine’s Day post for wife Iqra Aziz.

Yasir took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie from ‘beach day’ with a hilarious caption.

He wrote, “Happy Valentine’s day to my Neighbour”, adding “kyon k woh kai saal se shadeed single hai .mai aur @iiqraaziz toh mashallah roz hi love you love you karty hi rehty hain (Because she is single for many years and me and Iqra shower love on each other almost everyday.”

Meanwhile, Iqra also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted loved-up photos with the hubby to wish him on special occasion.

She wrote, “For me everyday is a valentine’s day with you. My Forever Love”.

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans.

