Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Govt, stakeholders 'still employing best efforts' to find Ali Sadpara, other missing climbers

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Missing Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara. Photo: File
  • Sadpara's management says govt, stakeholders still employing best efforts to find missing climbers
  • Says an apex-committee meeting regarding the SAR operation of  missing climbers will be held on Feb 17
  • Thanks masses for love and support, condemns media for spreading fake news

The government and other stakeholders are still employing their best efforts to find Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other foreign climbers who went missing nearly 10 days ago during a K2 summit expedition.

Sadpara's management, which operates his official Twitter account, on Monday announced that a meeting of the apex committee regarding the missing climbers' search and rescue (SAR) operation will be held on Feb 17, 2021, in Gilgit. 

"Please avoid any premature statements and keep away from fake reports," the management said. 

In another tweet, Sadpara's management apologised to the public for not providing frequent updates regarding the missing climbers on Sadpara's official social media accounts, adding that the management team was "too focused on SAR efforts to pay attention to anything else."

The management expressed its gratitude to people for their love and support but stressed how fake reports regarding the missing climbers caused distressed to everyone related to Sadpara.

Read more: Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard

According to a press release issued by K2 Virtual and Physical Base Camp, an important press conference was also held on Monday to provide more information about Ali Sadpara and other missing climbers.

It had been reported that Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the 8,611-metre K2 — the world's second-highest mountain — on Feb 5, a month after their first attempt failed.

However, their support teams have since then cautioned that the climbers' status is still unclear and there has been no communication from their end.

The K2 Virtual and Physical Base Camp team said that an "extraordinary search operation in the history of mountaineering" is underway on K2.

They said that possible locations have been identified through satellite images. Information was also obtained through synthetic aperture radar technology, which has been used to identify sleeping bags and tents of the mountaineers.

"Please give these families time, space, compassion to the family of the missing climbers. Share your stories about them so they will be remembered," read the press release.


More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan's friend offered to make me chairman Senate, says Akbar S Babar

Imran Khan's friend offered to make me chairman Senate, says Akbar S Babar
PM Imran Khan rejects OGRA's recommendation to hike petrol price

PM Imran Khan rejects OGRA's recommendation to hike petrol price
Party's decision important for me: Faisal Vawda reacts to PTI Sindh leaders protest

Party's decision important for me: Faisal Vawda reacts to PTI Sindh leaders protest
PMC shares important update on medical universities final admission lists

PMC shares important update on medical universities final admission lists
Social media a good tool to connect with students, says Shafqat Mehmood

Social media a good tool to connect with students, says Shafqat Mehmood
Karachi University teachers protest after IBA students allegedly rough up faculty member

Karachi University teachers protest after IBA students allegedly rough up faculty member
SC summons chief election commissioner, other ECP officials on Feb 16

SC summons chief election commissioner, other ECP officials on Feb 16
Will live in Pakistan, won't go abroad, vows Maryam Nawaz

Will live in Pakistan, won't go abroad, vows Maryam Nawaz
3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Swat

3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Swat
Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard

Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard
Three-dose Chinese vaccine for COVID-19 gets approval for human trials in Pakistan

Three-dose Chinese vaccine for COVID-19 gets approval for human trials in Pakistan
Pakistani student tops ACCA exam with highest score

Pakistani student tops ACCA exam with highest score

Latest

view all