Prince William and Kate Middleton asked to renounce royal titles

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been asked to renounce their royal titles by the CEO of Republic, an organisation that campaigns for the monarchy to be abolished and Queen Elizabeth II to be replaced as an elected, head of state.



Speaking to UK's Daily Express, Graham Smith said "I think Kate and William should renounce their royal titles.Ultimately, Queen Elizabeth II should be the last monarch."

Referring to Prince William, Mr Smith said, "This whole notion that this guy is going to do very little for the next 20 or 30 years and then become our head of state is nonsense. I think that increasing numbers of people will see it as nonsense."