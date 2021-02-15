Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 15 2021
Quetta Gladiators' Ben Cutting marries Erin Holland

Monday Feb 15, 2021

The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth season is set to start in less than a week and cricket fans are overjoyed as Quetta Gladiators' Ben Cutting has married Australian singer-model Erin Holland.

Cutting announced late Sunday night that Holland, his long-time girlfriend, was now his "Official Wifey" — a feat considering that their wedding had to be postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Third time's the charm, eh? It sure was for the Australian cricketer, who married the former Miss World Australia in an event that some 130 guests — including top cricketers and models — attended. Guests arrived at Elements of Byron's Heart of the Bay in Byron Bay, New South Wales, for the wedding," read a post on the Vogue.

"Couldn't of asked for a better team of friends to get us through the day," Cutting wrote on his Instagram.

Quetta Gladiators also wished the joyous couple, writing: "Wishing you two a lifetime of love & happiness !! Congratulations MR. & MRS. @cuttsy_31 @erinvholland."

The all-rounder and his girlfriend, Holland, had announced their engagement two years ago.

Singers Jess Dunbar and Matt Price performed Justin Beiber’s "Anyone" at the wedding as Holland walked down the aisle. "It has been a long journey to this point where we could safely have our friends and family under the one roof," she said, according to Crictracker, which quoted Perth Now.

"I honestly felt like a princess, the dress was magical," she added, while her husband, Cutting, said: "Everyone was so accommodating and we are so grateful they all made the time, three times, to be with us for our wedding.”

