Twitter lavishes praise on Zara Naeem for topping ACCA exam worldwide





Zara Naeem smiles in a photo. Photo: Twitter

Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari and others congratulate Zara Naeem

Naeem secured highest marks in ACCA's Financial Reporting exam around the world



Politicians, ministers and celebrities all joined Twitter in praising Zara Naeem for securing the highest marks in the Financial Reporting exam of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA).

Taking to Twitter, federal minister Asad Umar said that Pakistani women, when given the opportunity, always make the nation proud.

Read more: Video: Meet Zara Naeem, the Pakistani student who topped an ACCA exam

Human rights minister Shireen Mazari exclaimed happiness over Naeem's achievement.

Jehad Zafar was ecstatic over Pakistani girls, Dananeer Mobeen and Naeem both putting Pakistan on the world map.

Zara Naeem appeared on Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan to talk about her achievement, saying that she had been able to achieve such stellar marks as she studied dedicatedly for it.

"Whether you study for two hours or 24 hours, studying with focus and determination is important," she said. "Luckily for me, I like studying and when you set your mind to something, there's nothing you can't achieve," she had said.