Pakistani student tops ACCA exam with highest score

Zara Naeem Dar. Photo: Instagram

Pakistani student Zara Naeem has made her country proud after she topped the financial reporting exam given by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) students.

Zara was declared a global prizewinner after she secured the highest marks in the exam conducted in December 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Zara thanked everyone for congratulating her on the achievement.

"Once again a HUGE Thanks to each and every person who’s congratulated me/ is happy for me on my achievement. Sending lots of love and prayers your way!" said Zara.



Zara was also lauded by Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz and the government on her achievement.

"Zara Naeem Dar has become pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world," said the minister.

Zara, who was quoted by publication ProPakistani, said that she dreams of starting her own consultancy firm after she obtains her ACCA membership.

ACCA, a global professional accounting body founded in 1904, offers the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification (ACCA).

ACCA's headquarters are in London with principal administrative office in Glasgow.

ACCA works through a network of over 104 offices and centres in 52 countries — with 323 Approved Learning Partners (ALP) and more than 7,300 Approved Employers worldwide, who provide employee development.