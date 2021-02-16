Shahid Afridi promises 'not to let fans down' in PSL 2021

Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi speaks to Geo News. — Still from video

Fans to enjoy quality cricket throughout PSL, says Shahid Afridi

I can say with full confidence that standard of bowling in PSL is unmatchable, he says

Adds that a lot of new cricketers are playing for the national side because of PSL

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi is ready for another exciting edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as he promised to not let his fans down.



Talking to Geo.tv, the 40-year-old cricketer hoped that fans would enjoy quality cricket throughout the tournament which is set to start on February 20 in Karachi.

“As far as my game and fitness is concerned, I would say that I will not let my fans down,” he said in his video message while answering questions sent by Geo.tv.

The veteran of 936 professional cricket games termed PSL "a top league as far as bowling quality is concerned."

“I’ve played in various leagues around the world and I can say with full confidence that the standard of bowling in PSL is unmatchable. It offers top-quality bowling attack that you don’t get anywhere else,” he said.

“A lot of foreign cricketers I meet express their desire to play in Pakistan Super League which speaks about its standards; many are still eager to be [a] part of PSL,” Afridi said, who has represented Pakistan in 398 ODIs, 99 T20Is, and 27 Tests.

Crediting PSL as a stepping stone for local youngsters, he said that a lot of new cricketers are playing for the national side because of PSL.

Afridi termed PSL the “face of Pakistan” and urged everyone to work collectively to make it a successful event.

“This is Pakistan’s brand and this is making Pakistan Cricket reach new heights,” Afridi said about PSL.

“I am very excited about the 6th edition, so are other players. I am sure fans will enjoy top competition in the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League as all the teams look very balanced this time,” he concluded.