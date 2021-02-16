Faf du Plessis returns to PSL as 'partial replacement' pick for Chris Gayle

PSL 6 logo

Islamabad United name Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Paul Sterling and Tom-Kohler Cadmore as replacement picks

Quetta and Islamabad to lose players to international commitments

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League announced the replacement picks for the teams that will lose some players due to international commitments.

The teams made replacement picks for the players who have either become fully or partially unavailable due to international cricket commitments.

South Africa’s experienced Test cricketer and former skipper Faf du Plessis, who was earlier part of the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2020 play-offs, returns to the league as a partial replacement player in the Quetta Gladiators outfit in place of the West Indian Chris Gayle.

Faf was named as Gayle’s replacement pick after the explosive batsman was in contention for selection in the West Indies T20 squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

Former Gladiator Fawad Ahmed will replace New Zealand’s Colin Munro in the Islamabad United squad.

Munro will be unavailable for United due to the prevailing COVID-19 related managed isolation space challenges in New Zealand.

The two-time PSL winners have also included USA fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for England’s Reece Topley, who has been called to play the T20I for England in India.

Ireland batsman Paul Stirling is the third replacement in the Islamabad United squad in place of England fast bowler Chris Jordan, who has also been included in the T20I squad for the series against India.

England batsman Tom-Kohler Cadmore, who represented Gladiators in the 2018 season, will replace compatriot Liam Livingstone in the Zalmi squad with Livingstone also set to be part of England’s T20I team in India.