PSL 2021: PCB announces ticket prices and spectator protocols

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 logo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that the sales of the online tickers for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s sixth edition will begin on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10:00 PST.

According to a press release issued in the said regard, fans will be able to book tickets by visiting www.bookme.pk or by calling the Bookme helpline at 03137786888. Those purchasing the tickets online will also be able to select their preferred enclosure and seat.

The prices for 30 of the 34 matches, which will be played from February 20 to March 16, have been confirmed by the PCB, while the ticket denominations for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final, which are to be played from March 18 to March 22, will be announced later, the statement said.



According to the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), only 20 per cent of the crowd will be allowed into the stadium for each match. Meanwhile, the government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for spectators will be strictly followed, the press released said.



Procedure for purchasing tickets

Those who will call the Bookme helpline to buy their tickets will be required to enter their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers.

"When the match ticket has been confirmed, the customer will be sent a token number on the registered phone so that they can make the payment at the closest Jazzcash/Easypaisa shop," the statement read. "Upon payment, the customer will receive an e-ticket code along with a Quick Response (QR) Code, which they can use to print the ticket or show the SMS at the entry gate on match day."

Reserved enclosures for families

To encourage families to attend the marquee event, the PCB has reserved certain enclosures at the National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium.

At the National Stadium, enclosures reserved for the families include: Hanif Mohammad (VIP Enclosure), Wasim Akram (Premium Enclosure), Zaheer Abbas, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures (First-Class Enclosures), and Intikhab Alam Enclosure (General).

Meanwhile, the family enclosures at the Gaddafi Stadium include: Fazal Mahmood (VIP Enclosure), Saeed Anwar (Premier Enclosure), Abdul Qadir (First-Class Enclosure) and Nazar, Quaid, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan (General Enclosure).

Costs

For Saturday’s tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, which will begin at 7 pm, the cost of VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) has been fixed at Rs5,000, while the price of the first-class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) has been kept at Rs4,000. Similarly, price of premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) has been set at Rs3,000, while the general stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) will be sold for Rs2,000.



For Sunday’s double-header between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, which will start at 2 pm and 7 pm, respectively, the cost of the VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) has been fixed at Rs4,000, while the price of the first-class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) has been kept at Rs3,000. Similarly, price of the premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) has been set at Rs2,000, while the general stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) has been fixed at Rs1,000.

For matches to take place from Monday to Wednesday, the cost of the VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) has been fixed at Rs3,000, while the price of the first-class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) has been kept at Rs2,000. Similarly, the price of the premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) has been set at Rs1,000, while the general stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) has been fixed at Rs500.

For the first match in Lahore on March 10 involving Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, ticket prices for the VIP stands (Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures) have been set at Rs3,000, followed by Rs2,000 for the first-class stands (Abdul Qadir and Sarfraz Nawaz Enclosures), Rs1,000 for the premium stands (AH Kardar, Rajas, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures) and Rs500 for the general stands (Inzamam ul Haq, Nazars, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Saeed Ahmed Enclosures).

SOPs for spectators (as approved by the NCOC):

• Personal hygiene

• Hand hygiene through handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds

• Use of hand sanitisers with high percentages of alcohol (70%) or other appropriate product

• Sneezing and coughing into tissues or the crook of one’s elbow – disposal and cleaning hands afterwards

• Avoid touching one’s face and nose

• Spitting is banned within the stadium

• Medical masks must be worn by everyone while in the stadium. Enough medical masks have been secured for the crowd to ensure a risk-free environment for everyone in the stadium.

Code of conduct

• Spectators must wear a face covering their faces before entering through the turnstiles, and continue to wear them while seated in the stands. No mask, No entry.

• Ensure you are aware of the gate of entrance in advance by asking members of the management team/security staff positioned at the main gates of the stadium

• Spectators must not attend the match if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms, are feeling unwell, or if they have been in close contact recently with anyone experiencing symptoms or who has tested positive

• If you develop symptoms while at the stadium, please notify the nearest member of management staff immediately. Rights of admission will be reserved by PCB

• At all times and in all parts of the ground, please observe social distancing and avoid close contact with others who are not in your support bubble

• You must remain in your seat at all times unless you have to use restrooms or exit the stadium. In such cases, seek guidance from the ushers and Security Guards available in each stand

• When passing in the rows, please turn your backs if you must brush past other spectators, thereby avoiding face-to-face contact

• Maintain good hand hygiene – use the sanitisers provided and use toilet facilities where possible to wash your hands

• Please observe respiratory etiquette – always cover your mouth if needing to cough or sneeze.

Toilet facilities

• A steward/caretaker will be assigned at all times to monitor the flow of spectators and ensure that no more than three people use that facility at a given time.

• Hand washing facilities will be cleaned and sanitised at regular intervals.

• Provision of hand sanitisers will be carefully managed by designated staff.

Distance between seating

• Two seats will be left between two individuals or each group.

• Group must only contain one household to ensure social distancing is in place.

• A row between the successive rows shall be left vacant to ensure social distancing.