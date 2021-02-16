IHC orders restoration of playground 'illegally' allotted to lawyers by March 23

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a detailed judgment against encroachments and unlawful construction, ordering the restoration of a playground "illegally" allotted to lawyers for chambers.

A four-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah issued a 30-page judgment stating that the role of a lawyer in the society is extraordinary and unique as he is a defender and soldier of the Constitution.

The court ruled that allotments to the football ground or any other place by the Islamabad District Bar were illegal and that the lawyers who were allotted illegal chambers also did not have legal justification to build the chambers on state land.

The judgment said that the federal government and the Capital Development Authority should restore the playground for the general public by March 23, Pakistan Day.

It said the government should organise a football match of students from public schools in the memory of esteemed lawyer and the founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on Pakistan Day.

It further directed the submission of a plan to the CDA for a five-acre plot allotted to Islamabad District Bar lawyers.

The court in its judgment also told the federal government to construct the District Courts Complex without any unnecessary delay and said that it is expected that the complex will be operational before Pakistan Day on March 23, 2022.


