Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi aspires to reclaim best-bowler title

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

 Lahore Qalandars’ newly appointed vice-captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Photo by author

  • Shaheen Afridi eyes becoming the best bowler and guiding his franchise to a maiden PSL victory this season
  • Afridi confident of “better results than before” for Lahore Qalandars this season
  • The pacer was PSL's lead wicket-taker last season with 17 wickets to his credit

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ newly appointed vice-captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has set eyes on becoming the best bowler and guiding his franchise to a maiden PSL victory this season.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the pacer said that he is confident of “better results than before” for Lahore Qalandars this season. "We played the final last year. This time we are confident of not only playing but also winning the final."

“I am happy to be appointed as vice-captain of the side — and looking forward to justifying this new role with the team and will do my best to help Qalandars achieve new heights,” he said.

The pacer was PSL's lead wicket-taker last season with 17 wickets to his credit.

The 20-year old cricketer added that Lahore Qalandars is in momentum and will look to complete the job that remained unfinished last season.

“With the arrival of Rashid Khan and Tom Abell, our side has become stronger than before and I am confident that we will produce better results this time and win the title,” he said.

“Fans have always been our strength, I request them to continue supporting us and we will continue to provide them cheerful moments throughout the tournament,” Afridi added.

