Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been blessed with a baby boy. They are very happy to become first-time parents.

The HBO stars, who are over the moon after seeing their new baby, are yet to announce the name of him.



They confirmed that they were expecting their first baby in September, 2020. Rumours of a romance between the pair first started in 2012, but they're thought to have split up briefly. They got back together in 2016.

Kit and Rose celebrated their two-year wedding last summer, after tying the knot in lavish style back in June 2018.

The couple got married in Scotland. Their co-stars, including Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), were in attendance.

Rose Leslie rose to fame with her role of Ygritte in HBO series Game Of Thrones where she met Kit, 34, who played love interest and reluctant hero Jon Snow.