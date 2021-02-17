Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Ashley Judd shares harrowing details of her rescue after 'catastrophic accident' in African forest

Actress Ashley Judd shared pictures of her 55-hour long rescue after she met an accident while camping in the Congo rainforest. She said she had almost lost her leg in the 'catastrophic accident.'

The 52-year-old, who is in an ICU in South Africa, shared some pictures on Instagram. The pictures show the star being taken care of by local residents.

In a pic, she is seen being shifted on a makeshift hammock rested on shoulders of two men.


Sharing her pictures on the photo and video sharing app, she captioned: "Friends. Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg.

"I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey."

In her detailed note, the actress names several local people who were kind enough to tend her. She makes a note of a man named Dieumerci who "stretched out his leg and put it under my grossly misshapen left leg to try to keep it still. It was broken in four places and had nerve damage."

She said the man stayed put to his place for five long hours on the rain forest floor.

