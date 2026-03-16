Oscars 2026 “In Memoriam” sparks debate over omissions

The 98th Academy Awards’ 'In Memoriam' segment once again stirred controversy, as several well-known names were left out of the televised tribute.

While the ceremony honored titans like Diane Keaton, Robert Redford, and Rob Reiner with dedicated moments, stars such as James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane, Brigitte Bardot, Loni Anderson, Robert Carradine, Richard Chamberlain, and Julian McMahon were missing from the broadcast roll call.

Other notable omissions included Samantha Eggar, Polly Holliday, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, George Wendt, and filmmakers Tom Noonan and Peter Watkins.

Even more names, from Hulk Hogan to Loretta Swit, were absent onscreen but did appear in the Academy’s full online memorial list.

Producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor acknowledged the difficulty of curating the segment, noting the sheer volume of losses in 2025 and early 2026.

Gene Hackman’s case: not a snub, but timing

Some viewers also questioned why Gene Hackman, a two-time Oscar winner celebrated for The French Connection and Unforgiven, wasn’t featured in this year’s montage.

Entertainment Weekly clarified that Hackman had already received a special tribute at the 2025 Oscars, introduced by Morgan Freeman just days after Hackman’s death at age 95.

Freeman called him “a giant” and “a generous performer” whose work elevated everyone around him.

Hackman’s absence in 2026 was not an oversight but a matter of timing: his death occurred before last year’s ceremony, and he was honored then.

The Academy typically includes deaths from the previous year up until rehearsals, meaning Hackman’s tribute had already been delivered.

Producers’ response:

The Academy has faced repeated criticism for omissions in recent years, including Shannen Doherty and Michelle Trachtenberg in 2025.

With so many beloved figures passing away, producers emphasized the challenge of striking “the balance just right” between honoring icons and fitting the segment into the broadcast.