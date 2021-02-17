Akshay Kumar mourns death of ‘Kesari’ co-star Sandeep Nahar

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar mourned the passing of his Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar, who allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Twitter and said “Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away.”

He further said, “A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari.”

“Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul,” followed by folded hands emoji.

According to Indian media, Nahar had been going through a lot of personal as well as professional problems.

Sandeep Nahar’s wife informed police that they recovered her husband’s body with two others in a hanging condition.

Before taking the extreme step, Nahar shared a disturbing video on his Facebook handle a long suicide note.

He said in the suicide note that he was going to die by suicide, adding that no one from his family should be made responsible for his actions.

