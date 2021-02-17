Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Islamabad’s permanent ambassador to the UN Munir Akram addressing the UNSC. Photo: INP/File
  • Pakistan has opposed the addition of new permanent members to the UN Security Council at the United Nations
  • Pakistan says it will compound the Council’s inequality and dysfunctionality
  • Munir Akram said this while addressing a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations Framework

Pakistan has opposed the addition of new permanent members to the UN Security Council at the United Nations, warning it will compound the Council’s inequality and dysfunctionality, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said this while addressing a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations Framework.

Read more: Pakistan asks UNSC to outlaw violent nationalist groups

He reiterated Pakistan's principled stance on restructuring the Security Council by expansion in the non-permanent category so that the ideal of a comprehensive reform can be met.

Akram stressed that progress in the reform process can be made only through consultations, mutual accommodation, and innovative compromise and not through bullying and coercion.

More From Pakistan:

'PTI leaders happy over Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest,' claims Saeed Ghani

'PTI leaders happy over Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest,' claims Saeed Ghani
7 dead, 9 injured as truck and passenger van collide in Khushab

7 dead, 9 injured as truck and passenger van collide in Khushab
PTI govt's austerity drive saves 49% expenditure of PM House: official document

PTI govt's austerity drive saves 49% expenditure of PM House: official document
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under anti-terror law

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under anti-terror law
Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
PPP candidates secure victory in Sanghar, Karachi by-polls

PPP candidates secure victory in Sanghar, Karachi by-polls

Foreign funding case: PTI submits no details of funds allegedly received by four employees

Foreign funding case: PTI submits no details of funds allegedly received by four employees
FBR aims at launching operation against major tax defaulters: sources

FBR aims at launching operation against major tax defaulters: sources
Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?

Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?
Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail
'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes
6 in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI-led govt will complete 5 years: Gallup survey

6 in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI-led govt will complete 5 years: Gallup survey

Latest

view all