Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC

Islamabad’s permanent ambassador to the UN Munir Akram addressing the UNSC. Photo: INP/File

Pakistan has opposed the addition of new permanent members to the UN Security Council at the United Nations



Pakistan says it will compound the Council’s inequality and dysfunctionality



Munir Akram said this while addressing a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations Framework



Pakistan has opposed the addition of new permanent members to the UN Security Council at the United Nations, warning it will compound the Council’s inequality and dysfunctionality, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.



Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said this while addressing a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations Framework.

Read more: Pakistan asks UNSC to outlaw violent nationalist groups



He reiterated Pakistan's principled stance on restructuring the Security Council by expansion in the non-permanent category so that the ideal of a comprehensive reform can be met.

Akram stressed that progress in the reform process can be made only through consultations, mutual accommodation, and innovative compromise and not through bullying and coercion.